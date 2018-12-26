Scene in MLT: New ‘Little Free Library at Jack Long Park

Girl Scout Troop Leader Amy Wiskerchen, with the help of the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation, has installed a “Little Free Library” at Jack Long Park.

The libraries are small lending libraries installed at various areas and monitored by local groups. Currently there are a few throughout Mountlake Terrace including one at Bicentennial Park and Fire Fighters Park.

The new Jack Long Park library will be monitored by Wiskerchen and her Girl Scout Troop 40060.

Jack Long Park is located at 22106 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.