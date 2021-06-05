Scene in MLT: Nature at Ballinger Park Posted: June 4, 2021 13 A red-winged blackbird perches on top of a cattail plant near the edge of a pond in Ballinger Park. (Photos taken Friday by Nathan Blackwell) A yellow flag iris unfurls its blooms in Ballinger Park. A wild rabbit ventured out of taller vegetation to sun itself near the edge of Lake Ballinger.
