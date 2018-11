1 of 2

To cap off the 2018 Veterans’ Day week, Mountlake Terrace High School invited a few vets and active military members to join students at lunch on Nov. 16.

“Some were invited by staff and some were invited by students,” noted Jeannie Brzovic, MTHS ASB advisor and activities director.

Brzovic hopes the intergenerational lunch gathering can become an annual tradition at the school. “Next year I will reach out to our larger community,” she said.