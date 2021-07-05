Scene in MLT: Make way for townhomes Posted: July 4, 2021 116 Demolition work has begun to remove three single-family homes on the 22900 block of 56th Avenue West to make way for the PNT Townhomes. The project will replace those with three buildings, each containing five to six units, which are described as live/work flex space townhomes. (Photo by Nathan Blackwell) The three properties, totaling .56 acres, will be sub-divided into 16 townhome lots.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.