Scene in MLT: Lighting up the holidays at Jerry Smith Plaza

On Friday, Dec. 3, the City of Mountlake Terrace installed this 20-foot artificial tree in the Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza at 23204 58th Ave. W. for all to enjoy.

The following businesses provided funding to purchase the tree: AFCO & Sons (Yuko Abe), David Blau/B Squared Construction, Chicago Title, Steve Cox, First Security Bank, Grand Pere Bakery, Wade Heyer, Steve Hubner, Lake Cushman Company, Landsverk Quality Homes, Mustach & Jackson, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, Sound Structural Solutions and Summit Homes.

A wireless carrier project at Jack Long Park prevented the city from its traditional lighting display atop the city’s water tower this year, but the city said it hopes to have a traditional tree lighting ceremony next year.