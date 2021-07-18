Scene in MLT: Light rail progress Posted: July 18, 2021 43 MLT resident Dale Jeremiah took this photo Saturday showing the progress of Mountlake Terrace freeway overpass work for the Lynnwood Link light rail project. The Lynnwood Link extension, which includes light rail stations in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood, is scheduled to open in 2024.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.