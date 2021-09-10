Scene in MLT: Let there be water

The water feature at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza, outside the new Mountlake Terrace City Hall, was activated Wednesday.

The Hazel Miller Foundation awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $300,000 grant for construction of a water feature.

Named after late Mountlake Terrace Mayor and longtime civic leader Jerry Smith, the plaza establishes a downtown gathering space for the public to enjoy civic events, performances, conversation and relaxation.