Scene in MLT: Let there be water

Posted: September 9, 2021 6

The water feature at Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza, outside the new Mountlake Terrace City Hall, was activated Wednesday.

The Hazel Miller Foundation awarded the City of Mountlake Terrace a $300,000 grant for construction of a water feature.

Named after late Mountlake Terrace Mayor and longtime civic leader Jerry Smith, the plaza establishes a downtown gathering space for the public to enjoy civic events, performances, conversation and relaxation.

