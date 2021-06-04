Scene in MLT: Learn-in, vigil focuses on systemic racism

Residents gathered in Mountlake Terrace Thursday night for a community educational event and candlelight vigil sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Anti-Racist Coalition (MLT ARC) in partnership with the Mountlake Terrace Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (MTEPTO). Attendees were able to hear from BIPOC students and families about their challenges with systemic racism and police in their school communities, and the evening concluded with a vigil for those lost to police violence.

— Photos courtesy Lisa Hernandez