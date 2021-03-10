Scene in MLT: Lake Ballinger at sunset Posted: March 9, 2021 17 At Lake Ballinger on March 9: This couple must have been new to kayaking, judging by how they boarded their kayaks awkwardly. The woman looked over to me and said, “Get ready for a show!” They didn’t panic or go overboard though. (Photos by David Carlos) The sun sets over Lake Ballinger.
