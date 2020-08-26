Scene in MLT: Kitchen fire at Taluswood Apartments Tuesday

A small kitchen fire at the Taluswood Apartments, 4208-236th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace, drew a large response from South County Fire units and chased residents out of their apartment homes for a short while on Tuesday evening.

The fire erupted from a stove top in an upper-floor unit of the complex’s ‘D’ building at approximately 7:30 p.m. Firefighters from Station 15 in Lynnwood and Station 19 in Mountlake Terrace responded to the 911 call of the unit’s two residents, who evacuated the apartment–along with their dog — without injury.

Damage to the apartment’s kitchen was minimal. Other residents of the building who had left their apartments in response to the loud fire alarm that went off were able to return to their homes within 30 minutes.