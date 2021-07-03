Scene in MLT: Keeping it trim 7 seconds ago 2 Debbi Malean trims up Bryan Johnston’s hair at Starr’s Barbershop on Friday, July 2. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The barbershop, located at 22830 56th Ave. W., has been owned by three generations of the Malean family during its more than 60 years in business. Johnston said he has been going there for the past 20 years.
