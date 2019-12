“Christmas gift?” I asked.

“Yep,” said the dad, as his son, Joel, 11, took the green kayak out on its maiden voyage on Lake Ballinger.

I said, “He didn’t want a video game for Christmas?”

The dad said, “No, he also wanted a tent. It’s a bit cold to try that out today.”

As Joel paddled over 200 feet away from the dock, Dad said, “Joel, don’t go too far!” But Mom yelled, “Go out as far as you want, Joel! Don’t worry about Dad.”

— Story and photos by David Carlos