Scene in MLT: It’s a dog’s life Posted: June 6, 2021 42 Chuck Cowen and Rusty walk across the bridge over Hall Creek near the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center on Friday. (Photo by Nathan Blackwell) Edmonds resident Michael (who preferred not to share his last name) and Bailey take a break from their walk through Ballinger Park on Friday. He said they usually go to the park about six times a week since they live nearby. (Photo by Nathan Blackwell) Goldendoodle Boomer enjoys a toy. (Photo by Nathan Blackwell) Ronald Milton of Edmonds and his goldendoodle Boomer pose at Ballinger Park. (Photo by Ronald Milton)
