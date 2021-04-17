Scene in MLT: In the swing Posted: April 17, 2021 25 Brent Ingram of Seattle watches his putt. Kris Ingram of Seattle reacts after teeing off. From left, friends Hares Ibrahimi, John Kim and Nathan Cruz enjoy a Friday afternoon golf game. Heather and Jason Kyle from Lynnwood say they golf at the Nile regularly. “It’s a hidden gem,” Jason Kyle said. “It’s beautiful, they take good care of the place and it’s affordable.” It was a sunny spring day to hit the links and these golfers made the most of it at the Nile Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon. — Photos by Nathan Blackwell
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.