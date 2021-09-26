Scene in MLT: In the driver’s seat 1 hour ago 11 A construction worker finishes turning around a rough terrain forklift Friday at the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project site just south of 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The driver of a tractor-trailer used in the construction project pulls into the site as crews were finishing up their daytime work Sept. 24.
