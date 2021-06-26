Scene in MLT: Hooping in the heat Posted: June 26, 2021 42 Darion Richardson prepares to shoot the basketball at the court by the Recreation Pavilion on Friday, June 25. Kobe Davis dribbles the basketball while Darion Richardson looks on. The two Mountlake Terrace residents said the heat wasn’t stopping them because “it’s beautiful outside” and “one of the best days to get a workout in.”
