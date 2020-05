Mountlake Terrace High School staff and parents honored the school’s seniors last week as they drove through campus to pick up their caps and gowns. Like all the Edmonds School District high schools, due to COVID-19 Terrace seniors will have a virtual graduation ceremony. Seniors will be videotaped in socially distanced groups receiving their diplomas June 3, with the finished broadcast airing online June 13. (Photos courtesy of Hawkeye/TEMPO)