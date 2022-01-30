Scene in MLT: Home town water tower Posted: January 29, 2022 13 It’s not svelte like the Space Needle, nor majestic as the Eiffel Tower, Mountlake Terrace photographer David Carlos notes in describing this bird’s eye view, taken Friday. “But when I see this water tower, I’m home.”
