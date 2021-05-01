Scene in MLT: Hockey practice Posted: May 1, 2021 16 Kai Hale practices his between-the-legs trick shot as brother Jad stretches out to make the save. Braden Everett focuses on stick handling the street hockey ball. Players take a break. Declan Everett fires off a shot on net. Kai Hale makes his move on goalie Jad, his brother, during penalty shot drills as dad Gary, who coaches his sons’ ice hockey team, looks on. Friends and teammates from the Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds ice hockey team played street hockey Friday afternoon in the parking lot where Roger’s Market Place used to be located. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell)
