Scene in MLT: Hockey practice

Posted: May 1, 2021 16

 

Friends and teammates from the Sno-King Jr. Thunderbirds ice hockey team played street hockey Friday afternoon in the parking lot where Roger’s Market Place used to be located. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME