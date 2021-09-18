Scene in MLT: Heavy lifting 2 hours ago 12 Mike Westbrooks, who is on the competitive weightlifting team and also coaches a class at the Paramount Strength and Conditioning gym located in Mountlake Terrace, focuses on his technique while conducting a solo workout at the facility Friday, Sept. 17. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Westbrooks finishes a clean and jerk lift while practicing getting his position set properly first with what he characterized as “light barbells” before later adding more weight.
