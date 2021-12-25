Scene in MLT: Have yourself a dairy little Christmas

These Mountlake Terrace homeowners have been displaying their Christmas cows for 15 years now. That’s no bull. Every once in a while, they’d mooove the cows in a different pose. On Saturday, it looked like the cows were getting ready to head to pasture, since Christmas was waning. I hope yule get to see them before they hoof on out of here. They’re an udderly humorous sight. Just don’t honk your horn; you don’t want to be herd.

— By David Carlos