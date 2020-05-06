Scene in MLT: Gone fishing

Tuesday marked the first day that recreational freshwater fishing is once again allowed in the state, including Lake Ballinger. The governor last week announced thereopening of some recreational activities after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pictured is Monroe, who caught a trout after patiently waiting by the shoreline with her dad, Clark. I asked if this was her first-ever catch. Clark said, “No, she’s caught salmon before. She also goes hunting with me.”

Also pictured are scenes of Lake Ballinger during sunset.

— Photos by David Carlos