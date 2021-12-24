Scene in MLT: Getting ready to hatch

Posted: December 23, 2021 14

A Patty’s Eggnest restaurant is coming to the Cedar Plaza shopping center. It will be located in the former Voula’s Good Eats at 4306 228th St. S.W., Unit 5.

The 3,350-square-foot restaurant space is undergoing some remodeling work. Attempts to contact the restaurant’s owner for comment about an estimated opening date and further information have been unsuccessful so far.

