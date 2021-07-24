Scene in MLT: Getting out on the water at Lake Ballinger Posted: July 23, 2021 36 Douglas Rompasky of Shoreline puts on his snorkel mask to go swimming in Lake Ballinger July 23. Rompasky said he usually sees various types of fish, crayfish, patches of seagrass beneath the water lilies and also fallen logs in the lake. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The Wirch family –Jason (right), Karina (middle right), Jocelyn and Kaison (far left) — all took turns pumping up their inflatable paddle boards to take out on Lake Ballinger. Jason Wirch said, “We’ve had them since May, but this (Friday) is the first time we’ve had a chance to actually have some free time together to get them out,” on the water. There were several groups of people paddling around Lake Ballinger. Many of the people paddling around Lake Ballinger were curious to check out the crane floating in the area where a new fishing pier is being built.
