Scene in MLT: Fun at Firefighters Memorial Park Posted: July 17, 2021 28 The Wright family – Grant (left), Aaron and Lincoln (far right) – took time to play at Firefighters Memorial Park on July 16. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Lincoln Wright used a cone to amplify his voice while playing. Aaron Wright helps give his sons a spin while at the park on Friday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.