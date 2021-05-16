Scene in MLT: Frisbee fun at Terrace Creek Park Posted: May 15, 2021 23 Jarred Hill “tees off” at the Terrace Creek Park frisbee golf course during Friday’s sunny weather. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Theo Yu (left) and Jarred Hill said the group of friends typically enjoy playing frisbee golf at the course several times each week. Chris Yu takes his throw to reach the hole’s target basket.
