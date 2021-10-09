Scene in MLT: Friendly game of football 2 hours ago 14 A group of family and friends played a game of touch football at Mountlake Terrace High School Oct. 8. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) A quarterback diagrams a play on his hand for a teammate before the ball is hiked. The group said Friday’s friendly game was meant to help them get ready for playing in an adult recreational flag football league.
