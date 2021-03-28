Scene in MLT: Friday family time Posted: March 27, 2021 34 Hudson Zimmer enjoys spinning on Everegreen Playfields playground equipment while mom Missy looks on. Connor Zimmer swings across the rings with dad Ben spotting him. Graham Zimmer plays on a rotating swing. The Zimmer family enjoys playtime at the Evergreen Playfields Complex Friday afternoon. — Photos by Nathan Blackwell
