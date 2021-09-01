Scene in MLT: Food drive at Evergreen Academy Montessori Posted: September 1, 2021 18 Students at Evergreen Academy Montessori in Mountlake Terrace recently held a food drive to benefit Concern for Neighbors, a community food bank that provides food for low-income families. Students collected approximately 300 nonperishable food items, including canned goods, baby food, pasta, rice and formula, and helped staff load the donations into vehicles for delivery to the food bank. (Photo courtesy Evergreen Montessori School)Evergreen Academy Montessori is located at 24000 Van Ry Blvd in Mountlake Terrace.
