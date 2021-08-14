Scene in MLT: First week of soccer practice Posted: August 13, 2021 13 Players on the Terrace Brier Soccer Club’s U7 Kickers team run through practice drills while coach Russ Johnson looks on. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The Aug. 13 practice at Forest Crest Playfield was part of the team’s first week of activities for the upcoming fall season. Coaches Jonathan Whiting (left) and Russ Johnson led the Kickers through a team cheer at the end of practice Friday.
