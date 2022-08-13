Scene in MLT: Ferris Bueller sighting?

Photographer David Carlos spotted this vehicle at the old Rogers Market parking lot, where a casual car meet-up usually happens on Friday afternoons. According to Carlos, the car is a Ferrari tribute car. The badge on it says “Forrari Cal Spyder.” More about the car featured in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is here.
