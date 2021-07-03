Scene in MLT: Fast fun at Evergreen Playfield Complex 3 hours ago 14 Mountlake Terrace residents Corey Mosey (left) and Jeff Mann took their souped-up RC cars for spins around the parking lot on July 2. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) The two friends said they usually take their cars to parks in Everett, but decided to check out the Evergreen Playfield Complex on Friday. They’ve both upgraded various parts to make the RC cars faster and more durable.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.