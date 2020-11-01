Scene in MLT: Families enjoy drive-thru trick-or-treating at Espresso Break

Espresso Break Coffee Stand staff provided trick-or-treaters with a safe Halloween experience in Mountlake Terrace Saturday night.

In lieu of the annual Trunk R Treat Halloween activity, Espresso Break owner Maria Ellis said the coffee stand — in partnership with the Mountlake Terrace Business Association — wanted to offer a socially distanced event for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Ellis, 325 families participated in the drive-thru trick or treating.

Ellis said that the event also collected 10 bags of food and $80 in cash for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace.

–By Cody Sexton

