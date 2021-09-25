Scene in MLT: Elevated work 5 hours ago 18 Two workers in an elevated telescopic lift were busy conducting exterior work on Building 2 at the Terrace Station phased-development project Friday. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) When completed, the six-story mixed-use building will feature apartments above commercial retail spaces. Plans call for the building to open in spring 2022. A reflection in glass across the street from the project provided a different perspective on the effort.
