Dozens of people gathered on the lawn next to the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center Aug. 10 to hear classic rock tunes performed by Dynamite Limbo, featuring Mountlake Terrace resident Chris Yates and Edmonds resident Nick Baker. The concert was the first of two outdoor events sponsored this summer by the senior center and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation. The second, featuring folk rock group Don’t Ask, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24.