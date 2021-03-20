Scene in MLT: Dog walking, tennis playing Posted: March 20, 2021 26 Reignie and Anakin out on a walk with their owner near Mountlake Terrace High School Friday afternoon. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Kai Magbuhat of the Mountlake Terrace High School tennis team spends extra time on his game following practice Friday afternoon. MTHS tennis player Aden Le waits to return a ball from teammate Kai Magbuhat.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.