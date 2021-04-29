Scene in MLT: Dandelion delight Posted: April 28, 2021 23 Mountlake Terrace resident Kathleen Drebick Arena shared this photo she took Tuesday of a house finch, noting: “This is one of the reasons that I leave a few dandelions to flourish in my yard. From the little that I’ve read, they eat the seeds. I have a water feature that they bathe in and are also attracted. My favorite past time is watching them enjoy their spaces.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.