Scene in MLT: Cub Scouts salute veterans Posted: November 11, 2021 8 Cub Scout Pack 76 hosted veterans at the American Legion Hall on 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace Thursday night. “We had about 12 scouts and 10 Legion members attend,” said Cubmaster Joel Fingeroot. “The veterans talked about their time in the military and the scouts made them cards.” (Photo courtesy Joel Fingeroot)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.