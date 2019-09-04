Scene in MLT: Creekside Church demolition work underway

1 of 3

Crews have begun razing the buildings that had previously served as an elementary school, a medical facility and a series of churches at 7011-226th Pl. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace in preparation for single-family homes to be built on the site.

The 9.93 acre site was purchased by BMCH Washington in association with Century Communities, a homebuilding company headquartered in Colorado, for a reported price of $6.9 million. The future development, called Creekside Meadows, will consist of 56 homes and townhomes, each with a two-car garage, and 3.35 acres of public park and trail space.

Demolition of the buildings, originally built in 1964, began last month.

The site was the home of Ballinger Elementary School from 1964 to 1976. The most recent occupant of the property was Creekside Church; the church moved to Lynnwood late last year.

— By Doug Petrowski