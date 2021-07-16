Scene in MLT: Construction barge in Lake Ballinger Posted: July 15, 2021 0 A construction barge sits next to the Ballinger Park fishing pier Thursday, part of the waterfront improvement project that began earlier this month. The waterfront project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and enhanced shoreline improvements. The area is closed to visitors but is expected to reopen in September. (Photo by Dale Jeremiah)
