Scene in MLT: Construction barge in Lake Ballinger

Posted: July 15, 2021 0
A construction barge sits next to the Ballinger Park fishing pier Thursday, part of the waterfront improvement project that began earlier this month. The waterfront project will add a new fishing pier, boat dock, boat launch, and enhanced shoreline improvements. The area is closed to visitors but is expected to reopen in September. (Photo by Dale Jeremiah)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME