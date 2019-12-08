Scene in MLT: Community senior center hosts Holiday at the Lake craft fair

Table featuring locally-made crafts filled the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center Saturday afternoon as the center hosted the annual Holiday at the Lake craft fair.

The holiday bazaar featured crafts, including knit scarves, jewelry, hats and other items handmade by from local artists and entrepreneurs. This year’s event included merchandise from 25 vendors. Prior to the fair, the center hosted a pancake breakfast, which executive director Lisa Norton said was their most successful yet.

Fees collected from participating vendors will go toward funding future events at the center, Norton said.

The community senior center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

–Photos by Cody Sexton