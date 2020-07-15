Scene in MLT: Comet streaks by

David Carlos took these photos of the Neowise comet as seen from the Lake Ballinger fishing pier just before 11 p.m.

The best viewing times are after twilight in the evening, or before twilight in the morning. NEOWISE will get closest to the Earth on June 23, when it will be 64 million miles away. Afterward, it will gradually disappear from view.

Its next appearance from Earth is in 6,800 years

NASA experts will discuss and answer public questions about NEOWISE during a broadcast of NASA Science Live at noon Wednesday, July 15 via the agency’s website, along with Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch, and USTREAM.