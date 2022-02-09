Scene in MLT: Colors at Lake Ballinger Posted: February 8, 2022 12 Jay Silver, who captured this photo, noted the “days are getting longer” at Lake Ballinger. (Photo courtesy Jay Silver)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.