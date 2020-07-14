Scene in MLT: Civic Campus construction continues

Work continues on the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus being built on the site of the former Mountlake Terrace City Hall — on the southwest corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

The project includes a new, two-story city hall of approximately 18,600 square feet that includes city council chambers, public lobby, offices, meeting rooms, restrooms, mechanical and electrical room, elevator, mud room and storage room. It also features a one-story, 3,100-square-foot addition to the existing police station that includes a new sally port, two holding areas, secure interview room, detective area, restroom updates, ADA improvements, new entry area and break room and open area for patrol and training.

In addition, the Civic Campus will feature Jerry Smith Town Center Plaza with terraced and open seating areas, water feature, sculptures by two artists, landscaping and lighting.

The main funding source for the project is a $12.5 million voter-approved bond that received nearly 70 percent approval in 2017. In 2018, the city council identified park impact fees as a funding source to design and construct a public plaza as part of redeveloping the site. In 2019, the city received a $300,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to help fund the design and construction of a water feature on the plaza.

The Civic Campus project is still scheduled to be completed near the end of 2020.