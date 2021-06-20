Scene in MLT: Checking out books at the library Posted: June 19, 2021 9 Jimmy Wong took his son J.J. to the Mountlake Terrace Library on Friday, June 17. “This is actually our second time post-pandemic,” he noted. Kathy Banas uses the express check kiosk to scan children’s books. Banas said she goes to the library about every two weeks to load up on books for use at the child care program she works with.
