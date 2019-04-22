Scene in MLT: Calvary Fellowship welcomes Easter with Lake Ballinger sunrise service

1 of 3

With a proclamation of “He is risen,” about 120 people gathered at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace early Sunday morning for an Easter Sunday sunrise service put on by Calvary Fellowship.

The 45-minute service included the singing of worship songs and a message from the church’s Director of High School Ministry Craig Finley about the impact of the resurrection of Jesus, celebrated by Christians around the world each Easter.

Calvary Fellowship has been conducting Easter morning sunrise services on the shore of Lake Ballinger nearly every year since the church moved from Seattle to Mountlake Terrace in 1997.

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski