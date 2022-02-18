Scene in MLT: By the light of the moon Posted: February 17, 2022 8 Mountlake Terrace resident David Holmes used an old telescope and a camera mount he received for Christmas to capture the moon rising on Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy David Holmes)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.