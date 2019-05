1 of 2

Photographer David Carlos spotted these two brothers — who just moved to the Northwest from Miami — busking Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace’s Cedar Plaza. Leo, 20, was on the saxophone, while 16-year-old Samuel was on the keyboard. .

They currently live in Everett, but need to raise funds for private music lessons. “When I said, ‘You guys are good enough; you don’t need lessons,’ Leo said, ‘No, we need more.'”

The brothers’ specialty is Turkish music, but they play Western style as well.