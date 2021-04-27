Scene in MLT: Bird buddy

Mountlake Terrace resident Kirsten Lysen shared a photo of a Northern Flicker that makes an appearance annually. “This handsome fella likes to hang out on my husband’s car and check himself out in the mirror,” she wrote. “We see him each spring. We call him our Bird Buddy. Sometimes he sits at our living room windows and stares inside. Our cat chirps at him. He’s pretty much a member of the family now!”