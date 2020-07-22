Scene in MLT: Ballinger Park restroom building demolition begins

Demolition of the public restroom building at Ballinger Park began Tuesday morning as crews make way for an updated facility.

The restrooms, located near the boat launch, were installed in the late 1970s. Mountlake Terrace city staff anticipate the new restroom to be a major improvement on the current facility, which has suffered from age and vandalism. Read more about the project in MLT News’ previous story.

The boat launch and half of the parking lot will be closed through Friday, July 24 to allow for the removal of the current building and site preparation for the new facility.

–Photos by Cody Sexton